Crime Branch likely to examine Shilpa Shetty's phone in pornography case

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra has been in the limelight for the past couple of days after his involvement producing and distributing porn movies was exposed. Now in the latest update, the Hungama 2 actress is likely to be interrogated again. According to a report on IndiaTV, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police is said to be planning to get a cloning of Shilpa Shetty's phone and may even question her again on the case. Shilpa's whose statement was recorded by Mumbai Police on Friday said, mobile phone application Hotshots, on which the pornographic videos were uploaded, was not being managed by Kundra but his UK-based brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, who looked after the app’s functioning.

The police have already issued a lookout notice against Bakshi across the country. Department sources said Shetty in her statement said she knew about the app but not about its contents. The police said Shetty also claimed that the app’s contents were erotica, which is different from porn, and similar contents are available in several other OTTs. An officer said the money was being transferred from Kenrin’s bank accounts to 13 different accounts of Viaan industries and subsequently to Kundra’s personal account. “The money was being transferred on the pretext of paying for software maintenance of the application,” said an officer. Kundra is currently in judicial custody in connection with the case and his bail application is likely to be heard today in Bombay High Court.

