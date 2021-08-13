Critics and audiences can’t stop praising Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, call it ‘unmissable’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra got released today on Amazon Prime Video. As soon as, the film was dropped online, both critics and audiences have been praising it online. Netizens even went on to call it ‘unmissable’.

Calling the film ‘power packed’, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “Shershaah salutes the valor, courage, and bravery of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, PVC. Inspirational and emotional. A game-changer for Sidharth Malhotra. Commanding act. Unmissable!”

Prominent film critic Ramesh Bala tweeted, “An inspiring story of Kargil War Hero Capt - VikramBatra - A WINNER! Sidharth Malhotra at his career best performance. Kiara Advani is fantastic. Vishnu Varadhan has recreated one of India War Heroes majestic story with the realism and goosebumps worthy moments.

Ever since the film has been trending on social media. Not just that, the IMDB rating of Shershaah is at 9.4, proving that it has hit the right chord with the audiences as well. A Twitter user posted, “Career best performance from Sidharth Malhotra, this film is brilliantly executed. Do not miss Shershaah. Long live Captain Vikram Batra, "Yeh Dil manage more".

Another user tweeted, “just finished watching Shershaah, and I'm speechless. I'm crying and feeling literally blank. this movie was something else. exceptional. unbelievable. I'm proud of you Sidharth Malhotra, you did it!”



Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film also stars Shiv Panditt, Himanshu Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, and Sahil Vaid.



