Cruise Drugs Case: Suhana Khan falls sick after Aryan's arrest

Actor Shahrukh Khan is currently facing many difficulties. On October 2, King Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drug party case. After that, now the health of Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan has deteriorated.

Aryan has been arrested by the NCB for having a drugs party on a cruise in Mumbai. Aryan's bail application will be heard today (October 14). Therefore, everyone's attention is focused on what decision will be taken in the court today. Upon learning of Aryan's arrest, Suhana was to leave New York for Mumbai immediately. In the meantime, however, her condition worsened.

As Suhana's condition is not stable, Gauri and Shah Rukh have refused to allow her to come to Mumbai in this condition. However, Suhana is constantly being updated about Aryan's case.

King Khan's youngest son Abram is also said to be affected by all this. Therefore, it seems that Aryan's arrest is affecting Shah Rukh's entire family at present.

Aryan's bail application will be heard at 12 noon today. NCB's lawyers will continue arguing and the verdict is expected by 5 pm. If no decision is reached by 5 pm, the court will be closed for the next 5 days. Therefore, the difficulty of the Aryans is likely to increase once again.