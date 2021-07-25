Cryptocurrency documents found in Raj Kundra’s secret locker - Reports

Trouble seems to be mounting for disgraced businessman Raj Kundra as Crime Branch officials found a cupboard which was hidden between two walls. The said locker contains several files related to financial transactions and cryptocurrency as per a E-Times report. The cops have already initiated a forensic auditing of Raj Kundra’s three companies - Viaan Industries, Armsprime and Hotshot app, which he claimed to have sold to brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi’s company Kenrin in 2019.

The officials have already given the files to the forensic auditing team.On July 23, the Mumbai Crime Branch had raided Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu bungalow. The Bollywood actress was also questioned and she has denied her involvement in the company, claiming she was not aware of the exact content of the controversial HotShots app in question, which was used for distribution of adult content. She also mentioned that erotica is different from porn, for which her husband has been accused of, and that he is not involved in producing porn content. Mumbai Police Sunday said they were investigating whether businessman Raj Kundra has links to three to four other apps that streamed pornographic content. After the arrest of Kundra and the IT head of his company, the police recorded the statement of Kundra’s wife and actress Shilpa Shetty. The Hungama 2 actress told the police that the apps had erotica and not pornographic content.

