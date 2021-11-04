Dakota Johnson calls cancel culture 'a downer'

Dakota Johnson, who has been surrounded by fame her entire life as the child of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, recently spoke out on the topic of cancel culture.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month and published on Wednesday, Johnson was asked about her former co-stars like Shia LaBeouf, Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer who've been accused of abuse. All three actors have denied the allegations.

The star said that she "never experienced" any abuse "firsthand" from her co-stars. Depp and LaBeouf have both been accused of physically abusing their partners while Hammer is facing allegations of sexual assault. It's unclear if Johnson was asked about specific allegations.

She said, "I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It's just really sad. I do believe that people can change."

Furthermore, she said that she wants to believe in a person's ability to "evolve and get help and help other people" and said that there's "definitely a major overcorrection happening."

"But I do believe that there's a way for the pendulum to find the middle. The way that studios have been run up until now, and still now, is behind," the star continued.

She added, "It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. Sometimes the old school needs to be moved out for the new school to come in."

Johnson concluded by saying, "But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f---ing downer. I hate that term."

The comments came before Johnson stepped out for Gucci's Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, which was also attended by her father Don and his wife Kelley.

For her part, Dakota wore an edgy, black, feathered dress that was accented by sparkling belt buckles. She also rocked patterned tights.

Don, on the other hand, wore a stylish black tracksuit with silver adornments on the jacket, which he wore over a blue t-shirt. Kelley donned a shimmering silver pantsuit with a multi-colored floral pattern on the jacket.

Also present at the event was actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who was previously married to Dakota's boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The 'Iron Man' star wore a velvety red pantsuit to the event with matching heels and a baby blue button-up tee underneath. She previously wore the look in 1996 to the MTV Video Music Awards.

Paltrow and Johnson have remained friendly since Johnson and Martin struck up a romance. In a video obtained by Variety, the two could be seen smiling and chatting at the event before posing for a photo together.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor