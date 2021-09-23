Dance choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran Davar passes away at 99

Popular choreographer Shiamak Davar's mother Puran Davar, passed away on Thursday morning. She was 99. She died due to age related illness.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to offer condolences after her demise. Davar, noted as one of the first to bring contemporary jazz and western forms of dance to India, is credited with modernising India's popular dance scene especially in films and theatre.

Paparazzi Instagram page, Viral Bhayani, shared the news of Puran Davar's demise on the social media platform. Sharing a photo of Shiamak Davar and his mom, Viral wrote, "Mrs Puran N Davar, Shiamak Davar's mother who was 99 years old passed away today early morning due to ill health! Condolences to #shiamakdavar and his family. #RIP (sic)."



