Daniel Craig hints at taking James Bond 'too seriously'

Los Angeles, Oct 11 Hollywood star Daniel Craig, who first starred as the iconic character James Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale', shared to having been quite intense during his stint as 007.

He said: "I take things quite seriously unfortunately, but also because I care, and I love what I do. So I'm never not trying to figure out whether we can make it a bit better. It's James Bond."

Craig added: "This is, for me personally, the biggest thing I've ever done in my career. It's one of the biggest things in my life. It's massively important to me, and maybe that's taking it too seriously, and sometimes you've got to lighten it (up)."

The actor has walked away from the role after starring in 'No Time to Die', reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Craig is delighted that the new film features "a lot of lightness and a lot of emotion".

He said: "I think we've definitely managed to do that on this movie. It feels like creatively we've put in all the right things to make it so that there's a lot of lightness and a lot of emotion."

Despite this, Craig said he's always seeking to make minor improvements, and therefore some people might consider him to be too demanding on set.

He told Empire: "I'm always trying to ask the question, ‘Are we doing good enough?' I'm looking around the room saying, ‘If this isn't good enough, it's not in the movie. Let's move on. Let's get something else. Let's find something better.' So most people probably think of me as a pain in the a**."

