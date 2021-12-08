Dave Bautista in negotiations for M Night Shyamalan project

Los Angeles, Dec 8 Hollywood actor Dave Bautista is set to star in 'Knock at the Cabin', the upcoming movie from Pondicherry-born Indian American Oscar-nominated filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

The 'Dune' actor is reportedly in negotiations to appear in Shyamalan's upcoming movie, which the secretive filmmaker will both write and direct, as well as produce with Ashwin Rajan under his Blinding Edge Pictures banner alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider, according to Deadline, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Details of the movie which is scheduled for release in February 2023 are being kept under wraps.

Bautista is currently going through a busy period, having starred in 'Dune' and Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' and recently finished production on 'Knives Out 2'.

He is currently working on the third 'Guard of the Galaxy' movie, and as well as 'Knock at the Cabin', he's also expected to shoot 'Dune 2' and is attached to star in and produce an action movie with Jason Momoa.

The 52-year-old star recently admitted he "almost broke down" when he was cast in 'Dune' because he was so keen to work with director Denis Villeneuve but didn't want to "capitalise" on his friendship with the filmmaker to land his role of Glossu Rabban.

Asked what attracted him to the project, he said: "For me, it was Denis. I really pursued this, because I was tracking 'Dune'. I kept asking my agent, "When auditions would become available? When are they going to release these roles?"

"But I never hit up Denis personally, because I didn't want to be that guy. I didn't want to try to capitalise on our friendship, so I just waited and waited and waited - and finally, I got a phone call from him, and he offered me the role. I almost broke down; I was so emotional about it.

"Still, it's like, 'Wow, this is crazy that I'm even here'."

Meanwhile, Shyamalan recently explained he has needed to put more "thought" into keeping his stories secret as his career has progressed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor