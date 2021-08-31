Dave Franco will direct Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons-starrer 'Somebody I Used To Know'

Hollywood actor Dave Franco, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 thriller 'The Rental', is now set to direct an upcoming romantic-comedy titled 'Somebody I Used to Know'.

As per Variety, the film also features Alison Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons. Franco and Brie, who are married, co-wrote the script for the film, which is being developed at Amazon Studios.

'Somebody I Used to Know' will follow the story of workaholic Ally, to be played by Brie, who reunites with an ex-boyfriend, essayed by Ellis, on a trip to her hometown. The event starts to make her question all the choices she's made.

Things get more confusing when she meets Cassidy, portrayed by Clemons, a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be.

"Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the 80s and 90s," said Franco.

Talking about the opportunity to work with Jay and Kiersey, he said, "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."

Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures will produce the film.

Executive producers include Franco, Brie, Temple Hill's Laura Quicksilver, Black Bear's Teddy Schwarzman, and Bart Lipton. Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner will serve as producers, along with Black Bear's Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay, and Michael Heimler.

"Audiences around the world are going to fall in love with 'Somebody I Used to Know' just as much as we did," said Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios.

Expressing her excitement for the project, she added, "Dave and Alison have reimagined a beloved genre in a delightfully modern way. We could not be more thrilled to watch this incredible cast bring the film to life, shepherded by Dave's vision, and to partner with Temple Hill and Black Bear to bring it to screen."

The movie will debut exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide next year on an undetermined date.

On the producing front, Franco's projects include A24's dark comedy 'Zola', the upcoming Hulu mini-series 'Pam and Tommy', starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, and the upcoming Vanilla Ice biopic 'To the Extreme', in which he is also attached to star.

Brie most recently had memorable roles in the Oscar-winning 'Promising Young Woman' and the Netflix series 'Glow'.

Ellis, who currently stars in the HBO show 'Insecure', will next be seen alongside Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

As per Variety, Clemons is set to reprise her role as Iris West in 'The Flash' for Warner Bros.

( With inputs from ANI )

