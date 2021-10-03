David Lee Roth 'throwing in the shoes', retiring after 2022 Las Vegas shows

New York, Oct 3 David Lee Roth, former Van Halen singer famous for the energy he brought to his stage performances, has announced he'll soon be stepping away from the spotlight, reports Billboard.com.

The 66-year-old rock star made the announcement during an interview with the "Las Vegas Review-Journal". He said his musical career would end with five concerts in early January 2022 at the Mandalay Bay's House of Blues in Las Vegas.

"I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring," Roth said. "This is the first, and only, official announcement. You've got the news. Share it with the world." The iconic frontman added, "I'm not going to explain the statement. ... These are my last five shows."

During the interview, Roth also reflected on the passing of his former bandmate Eddie Van Halen, who died from cancer in October 2020.

"I thought I might have been the first, frankly," Roth said, adding he regularly speaks with Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen. "I might have thought the Marlboro Man would've got me." He added: "I've given you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty."

