Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of her cult film 'Love Aaj Kal'

Imtiaz Ali's 2009 release"Love Aaj Kal" clocked 12 years on Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone reminisced about playing Meera, a character she said resonated with many women at the time. The romantic-drama, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the male lead, drew parallels between two love stories - one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium. The 35-year-old actor said the time she spent while working on the film still brings a smile on her face.

“I can’t believe it’s been 12 years since 'Love Aaj Kal' (released) already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face,” Padukone said in a statement. Produced by Khan and Dinesh Vijan, the film was well-received by both the critics and the audiences. On the work front, Deepika has a number of films in her kitty, including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.