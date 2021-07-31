Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of her cult film 'Love Aaj Kal'

July 31, 2021

Imtiaz Ali's 2009 release"Love Aaj Kal" clocked 12 years on Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone reminisced about playing Meera, a ...

Imtiaz Ali's 2009 release"Love Aaj Kal" clocked 12 years on Saturday, actor Deepika Padukone reminisced about playing Meera, a character she said resonated with many women at the time. The romantic-drama, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the male lead, drew parallels between two love stories - one set in the 1960s and the other in the new millennium. The 35-year-old actor said the time she spent while working on the film still brings a smile on her face.

“I can’t believe it’s been 12 years since 'Love Aaj Kal' (released) already! Meera, I believe, was simply beautiful; inside out. A character many related to at the time. Just reminiscing about all those months we spent filming in Delhi and London, brings a smile to my face,” Padukone said in a statement. Produced by Khan and Dinesh Vijan, the film was well-received by both the critics and the audiences. On the work front, Deepika has a number of films in her kitty, including 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

