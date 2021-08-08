Deepika Padukone out of Baiju Bawra for asking equal remuneration as Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone is no longer part of Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Baiju Bawra as she has asked for the same fee as her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, who has been roped in as the titular character. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deepika is no longer a part of Bhansali's ambitious project. She was supposed to play the role of Ranveer's love interest in the film. The report states that Deepika had demanded equal pay as Singh. However, Bhansali turned down the request.A source quoted in the report said, “Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less."

Deepika and Bhansali have earlier worked in films like 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'. Baiju Bawra is the remake of the 1952 film of the same name, starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. The film chronicled the story of a young musician who challenged musical maestro Tansen in Mughal ruler Akbar’s court. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has multiple projects lined up. She will be starring with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Deepika also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie in her kitty in which she will be seen with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in which she will star opposite Hrithik Roshan. Deepika will also be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan which will also star John Abraham in the lead role. She also has the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.