Deepika Padukone revealed how she changed after Covid, says "I've become more empathetic and sensitive"

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actress in the Bollywood industry, she is not only popular in Bollywood but the actress also made her name in the Hollywood industry. Her acting skills, clothing styles, and outfits are immensely popular than anything, but apart from this the actress is well known for her outspoken nature and revealing the darkest truth about her life.

Earlier Deepika also spoke about her depression phase of life which she face after he break-up with actor Ranbir Kapoor, now the actress has spoken about her Covid phase where she felt unrecognizable.



Deepika in her recent interview stated that life after covid changed her physically and well as mentally "Life after COVID changed for me because physically, I was unrecognizable because of the medication I was given...I had to take two months off work."

She further said "Lockdown 1.0 was all of us trying to figure out what had come upon us and how to navigate our lives around this new way of living. But Lockdown 2.0 was very different because everyone in my family including me had COVID at the same time. I don't think anyone could make sense of what was happening at that time because everybody, every single person not just in India but around the world, was trying to grapple with what was happening and how to navigate this".



Deepika also revealed how she felt when she got infected with covid "Definitely, for me, COVID itself - there are two parts to it. Having COVID and then life around it. Life after COVID changed for me because physically, I was unrecognizable. The medication that I was given and the steroids that I was put on. So, COVID in itself was sort of weird. You just feel like you have never felt before. Your body and mind feel different. I remember I felt like when I had the illness it was still OK. But it was the time after that. I needed to take two months off from work because my mind wasn't working. So, I think that phase for me was very, very difficult."



She added that she is now a more empathetic person "It was different for everyone. Like, my mother came out of it very differently. My husband (Ranveer Singh) came out of it very differently. But I think overall, if I think emotionally and mentally, of course, it's changed a lot of things for a lot of people. I think it's made us all more empathetic - or I'd like to believe. And then I (also) hear some people just haven't changed. But I have changed - I've become more empathetic and sensitive. Umm, also I think that the purpose of life has become much larger (for me). What that purpose is in finding it every day. You want to make a difference in everything that you touch and do. I try to find meaning in everything that I do."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in 83 the film by Kabir Khan along with her husband Ranveer Singh.