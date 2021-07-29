Deepika Padukone shares BTS photo from her shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled next

Seems like Deepika Padukone is asking for silence on the sets when she is at work as for the first time on Thursday she shared a BTS picture from her shoot for director Shakun Batra's untitled next.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a picture from her untitled next, which appears to be the first glimpse of her character from the movie.

The superstar could be seen dressed in a cozy sweatshirt and pants. With her hair tied in a high bun, Deepika could be seen busy while reading the script of the film.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Shh...Work in progress."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, over three lakh fans liked it and many left red heart emojis.

Speaking about the film, apart from Deepika, Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday.

The actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and 'K', which is the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern', and will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan and 'Bahubali' star Prabhas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor