'Despite 2 miscarriages, Harbhajan Singh and I didn't stop trying for a second baby' Geeta Basra on her two miscarriage

Indian cricketer Harbhajan and his wife Geeta Basra welcomed their second child on July 10 this year. The couple also has one daughter named Hinaya.

Geeta in her recent interview spoke about her second child and two miscarriages, she said "For me, it was a struggle. But I never gave up. Harbhajan Singh and I didn't stop trying for a second baby."

She also praised her gynecologist for all the positivity "He was very positive and that helped me to say to myself that it is going to happen. I didn't want to be negative. Yes, there is a certain amount of anxiety that again you shouldn't go through any trauma. Believe me, I was expecting my second baby, just one or two months after my second miscarriage. There is no such thing that you cannot try again until a certain time has elapsed. There is too much information on Google. I would like to say that we would do well to rather listen to our doctors. Doctors are professionals, they know our bodies and they know what they're talking about," Geeta said.

Geeta talked about her husband Harbajan and said, "Bhaji (Harbhajan Singh) was very supportive. The fact that I am ready, the husband was, too. He was there with me at all my visits to the gynaec. He hardly took any assignment in the last trimester of mine. Barring that one month of IPL, he was constantly by my side. That's so nice. The bonding between the father and child begins early if the father is around during the pregnancy."

When she was asked about chances of a third baby she said, “No chance of a third baby, at least not now,”