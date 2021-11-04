Devin Booker calls lady love Kendall Jenner 'most beautiful woman' in birthday note

NBA star Devin Booker on Wednesday celebrated his lady love Kendall Jenner's birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Taking to his Instagram story, Devin shared a series of photos in honour of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's 26th birthday.

On the first picture that seems to be a still from the couple's date night, Devin wrote, "Most beautiful woman."

In the next photo, Kendall could be seen leaning with her back against Devin's chest. The 25-year-old NBA star could be seen wrapping his arms around the supermodel and his head resting on hers.

He also added a lock emoticon over the photo.

On a related note, Kendall also commemorated Devin's birthday - one night before Halloween.

"Happy birthday best friend @dbook," Kendall wrote alongside an adorable snap of herself leaning on Devin on a beach chair.

In the next story, Kendall posted a string of red heart emoticons over a smiling photo of her boyfriend.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day after months of speculation since April 2020. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.

( With inputs from ANI )

