Dhanush's D44 goes on floors with a puja

Dhanush's upcoming film D44 with filmmaker Mithran Jawahar went on floors today (August 5) in Chennai. Ahead of the shooting, there was a pooja ceremony which was attended by Dhanush, Prakash Raj, Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja and the cast and crew of the film. The film has an ensemble cast including Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in important roles.

The makers also shared a few photos, where everybody can be seen dressed in traditional attires. Dhanush can be seen looking handsome in a traditional white shirt and lungi. Dhanush will be reuniting with director Mithran Jawahar after a long gap. The two had earlier worked in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, which starred Dhanush and Nayanthara in lead roles. D44 is tipped to be a commercial entertainer and is expected to release in theatres next year. Also, D44 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film marks the reunion of the successful DnA (Dhanush and Anirudh) combo after five years.