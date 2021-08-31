Diane Kruger, Ray Nicholson to feature in Neil LaBute's film 'Out of the Blue'

Actors Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson will be seen sharing screen space in director Neil LaBute's upcoming thriller 'Out of the Blue'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will revolve around Connor (Nicholson), whose dull life turned into a thrilling fantasy world after meeting Marilyn (Kruger). Connor plunges headlong into an adulterous affair, only to discover Marilyn is trapped in a nightmare with an abusive husband and vulnerable stepdaughter.

Excited about the film, Kruger took to Instagram and posted a photograph of the script of 'Out of the Blue'.

"And so it begins. #dreamtoworkwithNeil," she captioned the picture.

Berry Meyerowitz and Tara L. Craig will produce, while Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenberg will executive produce the project.

Apart from 'Out of the Blue', Kruger will also feature in 'The 355', which is directed by Simon Kinberg. On the other hand, Nicholson will be seen in Thomas Torrey's southern thriller 'All the Names We Buried'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor