Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal get engaged on Diwali day in Mumbai?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a private and special roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s home in Mumbai. The ceremony took place on Diwali day as both families considered it to be an auspicious date. According to reports, t the special ceremony was held at Katrina’s friend and Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s home. Katrina has worked with Kabir in New York and Ek Tha Tiger. The ceremony was very intimate and buzz is that only family members were present at the roka. Katrina’s mom, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

Vicky and Katrina opted to travel in different cars to avoid the paparazzi and media attention. Earlier, Katrina had denied the rumours about their engagement. An insider close to the couple spilled the beans and revealed, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decoration and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.” There is buzz that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will get married in Rajasthan in December. The couple would skip their honeymoon as both have impending work commitments. Katrina has to resume shooting Tiger 3 and Vicky will start working on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic, Sam Bahadur.