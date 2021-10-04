Did Samantha refuse Rs 200 crore alimony from Akkineni family?

Days after Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation ending four years of marriage, the actress as part of the marriage settlement (alimony), was offered a whopping Rs 200 crore by Naga Chaitanya and his family. However, the actress refused to take alimony as she is a self-made woman. The two will be filing for divorce by mutual consent. Reportedly, Samantha was offered Rs 200 crore as alimony.After giving much thought, Samantha has said no to the alimony and doesn't want to take even a penny from Chaitanya or his family. The actress has worked her way to the top in Tollywood with her hard work and perseverance. Hence, she decided that she didn't need money from this marriage.

A source close to the actress revealed that Samantha is now concentrating on work, putting aside her personal issues. "It’s not easy for Samantha to get up and go to work every day. She is massively heartbroken. But she doesn’t want any project that she is associated with to suffer because of her personal life. She has always been a thorough professional and continues to be, putting up a brave front every day. It’s not in her to be unprofessional," said the source. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's fans were in for a shock when the duo announced that they have parted ways. It all started when Samantha dropped Akkineni from her surname on social media handles. Neither Samantha nor Naga Chaitanya commented on their personal life when asked about their relationship. In fact, Samantha lashed out at a reporter who asked her about her marriage problems when she visited Tirupati temple with her team.