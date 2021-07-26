Did You Know?: Dr. Deepa Sharma who died in Himachal Pradesh landslide was a KBC contestant

The recent landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, which claimed young Ayurvedic doctor Deepa Sharma’s life, was once a contestant in the Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Earlier, Deepa had taken to social media and shared a series of pictures in 2019 from her reality show participation. She had participated in season 7 and had reportedly won Rs 6,40,000 on the quiz show. She had then written, “#memories...6 years ago when I was on #KBC hot seat on 5th october and 6th October 2013 with Amitabh Bachchan ji.” In Dr Deepa Sharma's last tweet, posted minutes before the tragedy, she wrote, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally.”

Earlier, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also mourned the demise of her fans who passed away in the landslide. Dr. Deepa Sharma was a fan of the actress. Kangana wrote, ‘Such a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and also visited my house in Manali... Oh!!! Seems like a big jolt...This is beyond tragic.... Oh God!!!’Kangana offered condolences to Deepa’s loved ones. “My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please,” she wrote. She also urged everyone to refrain from travelling to the mountains right now, warning them of natural disasters.“ Also to all the people who are travelling to mountains in the rains, please know it’s a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction we are messing with mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive.... Please refrain from visiting Himalayas in this season.... Please it’s a request,” she wrote. PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.