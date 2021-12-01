Did you Know? Gulshan Grover was the first choice for James Bond villain

In the Bollywood industry where everyone is remembered as a hero and superstar, but there is one celeb who is known for portraying the role of a villain in the Hindi cinema, he is no other than Gulshan Grover, the superstar is known for his negative characters, but do you know once Gulshan Grover was cast for playing the villain role in James bond. Yes, you read that correct, in a recent interview, Gulshan Grover recalls the moment when he got fired as the villain Le Chiffre in the film, Daniel Craig’s first as James Bond. He said that he cannot be stopped from playing a villain in a James Bond film for too long. In the talk with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Gulshan said “One day I will play a Bond villain, I’m sure,”.

This is not the first time Gulshan opened up about this incident, earlier he stated that because of his inability to keep a lid on his casting, and because of a gossipy friend, the news leaked in the British press, which really upset the Bond producers. After asking about this incidence if it is true he replied “I had signed the agreement. Casino Royale was the film. I shared the news with one of my closest friends in London. The biggest newspaper, the Daily Mirror, ran a story with the headline ‘Bollywood’s Bond villain’. Everything that I had said the previous night had been printed. That upset everybody. They said I hadn’t respected the contract, and various other things happened, and I had to leave.”

On the work front, Gulshan was the supervillain of the Bollywood era he gave many hits to the industry along with other actors. He is famously known for his negative characters in the films.