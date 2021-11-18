Did you Know? Saif Ali Khan lost 70 per cent of his earnings in a property scam

Saif Ali Khan along with his co-star Rani Mukerji, is currently busy promoting their upcoming film Bunty aur Babli 2. The movie will also star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Recently, YRF’s released a video on their YouTube channel which was titled ‘Con-versations with Bunty and Babli’. In the video, Rani and Saif were seen reminiscing their old anecdotes. The Tashaan star revealed how he was scammed in a property deal in Mumbai and lost quite a bit of his earnings. Speaking about investing in an office space, Saif said, “I was scammed a few years ago. It was all to do with property. I was told I would get it in three years but I still haven't got it. I lost almost 70% of everything I had earned till that time.” Saif Ali Khan also revealed that he was hoping to get the possession of the property recently but the lockdown hit and he still hasn’t got the office space.

Saif also recalled how a woman rang the doorbell of his old house. “They opened the door and this woman barged in and looked at me and said, ‘So, this is where you live’,” he said. Rani wondered how the woman was allowed inside Saif’s building. He said, “I don’t know, she just walked straight up with a lot of confidence. She looked well-dressed and like nothing was wrong, so nobody stopped her. She rang the doorbell, she walked in. Both my wife and I are looking at her like… I got really scared and Kareena is like, ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’ I didn’t know what to say. I was thinking, ‘Do I even know this person?’ I said, ‘I think you should leave. What are you doing here?’ She said okay and then she turned around and walked out.”Saif will soon be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani. The film, directed by Varun V Sharma, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. It will hit the theatres on November 19.

