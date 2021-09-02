Did you Know? Varun Dhawan once said he was jealous of Siddharth Shukla

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died on Thursday. The showbiz industry is currently in a state of shock after the sudden demise of the Siddharth. The Big Boss winner has a hit among his fans and impressed quite a few B-town stars as well. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had once admitted to being jealous of Sidharth.

Varun Dhawan spoke about how people are crazy about Sidharth Shukla and that at one point he even mentions that he was a bit jealous of him when he got so much attention on the sets. Varun explains that the team was shooting in Borivali and he saw some aunties going crazy over Sidharth. Then there came school kids who also started screaming Sidharth's name and that's when Varun was like 'yeh toh problem hai'. Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’. He later appeared on shows such as ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi,’ ‘Love U Zindagi’ but became a household name with ‘Balika Vadhu.' Siddharth was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s web show Broken But Beautiful 3. His last on-screen appearance was with Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.