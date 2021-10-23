Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to be adapted into a broadway musical

Bollywood producer-director Aditya Chopra's record-breaking blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is coming to the audience in a new form after 26 years. Aditya Chopra is all set to make his directorial debut as a Broadway musical. After 1995, Raj and Simran's love story will be chronicled as a Broadway musical. Aditya Chopra has given a surprise to the fans by announcing on Saturday. Aditya Chopra has been working on this project for the last 3 years.

The love story of Raj and Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be performed on the stage through a musical drama, Broadway. Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical premieres at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego, USA. Vishal-Shekhar has been added as a musician for this Broadway. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will be the composers. Aditya Chopra has selected a team of internationally renowned veteran technicians for his first theatrical performance. Tony aka Amy Winner will be choreographing the production with Rob Ashford (Frozen, Thoroly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse) and Associate Choreographer Shruti Merchand.

Come...Fall In Love. The DDLJ - Musical will be on stage in the Broadway season of 2022-2023, with a world premiere at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego September 2022. A global casting search begins shortly headed by Duncan Stewart of Stewart/Whitley casting and Yash Raj Films casting head Shanoo Sharma.

Aditya Chopra said that musical Broadway is like Indian films. These are two lovers who have been estranged for several years, and will be reuniting for the first time on the Broadway show Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical. Very few people know that Aditya wanted to make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in English from the very beginning and then he wanted to take Tom Cruise as the hero in this film.