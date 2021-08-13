Director Mitakshara Kumar didn't treat 'The Empire' like a show

Mumbai, Aug 13 Mitakshara Kumar has made her directorial debut with 'The Empire', which she cannot wait for the audience to see. She says she never treated the historical web-series like a show as it was like cinema for her.

Talking about the show Mitakshara said: "When I got 'The Empire', because the scale was so large, I never treated it like a show. For me it was cinema and that's how we shot it. We have given attention to every minute detail - I hope that 'The Empire' is an experience people won't forget!"

'The Empire' is a fictional tale of a warrior-turned-king based on books by Alex Rutherford, a pen name of two authors, Diana Preston and her husband Michael Preston. It stars Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami and others.

The eight-episode series has been shot across multiple locations in India and Uzbekistan.

Speaking about the shoot experience, she added "A lot of our referencing had to be done in Uzbekistan, so we went there three times. The colours they used; the architecture, are so different. That predominantly became my colour for one part of the show. Our show tells stories over many years, hence there is a colour palette for every phase in the show."

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, 'The Empire' will release on August 27 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor