Disha Patani's hot bikini look set fire on Social Media

'Baaghi 2' actress Disha Patani is setting the bar high with her new bikini look. The actress is known for her bold and hot photoshoots and outfits. Disha often shares her pictures on Instagram with her bold looks. The actress takes social media on fire when she posts any of her pictures. Disha is also the brand Ambassador of famous clothing brand Calvin Klein. Her Calvin Klein outfits have a different level of popularity.

Recently, the actress shared one video on social media where she is been seen flaunting her red bikini and spending some quality time with her sister and friends. On the same day, again she shared one video where she basked in the sun while savoring the cool coastal wind and looking very beautiful in a white printed brunch dress, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented as soon as she shared the videos with all red hearts.

Talking about professional background the actress was most recently seen in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai’, opposite Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.