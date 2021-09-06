Disturbed by Sidharth Shukla’s death, Jasleen Matharu hospitalised

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left his friends and fans deeply disturbed. Jasleen Matharu, who shared the screen with him on Shehnaaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, said she was so affected after meeting Sidharth’s mother and Shehnaaz Gill that she had to be admitted to a hospital. In the video shared by Jasleen, the actress, said, "When Sidharth died and I went to his house, the atmosphere was such that after meeting Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mom, I returned home and received the msg where someone asked me to die. I got so affected. I felt life is so unpredictable. I don't know what happened to me. I had to get myself admitted to the hospital. I had 104 fever last night, and now it's 103. I am still getting better. Please take care of yourself and pray for my recovery as well."

Earlier, too, Jasleen had described her experience of meeting Shehnaaz. She had shared, "I met Shehnaaz also and she was completely blank. She kept staring and looked pale. The chirpy, fun loving Shehnaaz was sitting quietly with a completely blank look on her face. She was continuously staring at one place and I shook her up and tried to talk to her. She asked me to sit. I sat beside her and it was heartbreaking to see her this way. She was sitting quiet and kept nodding her head in denial. Aisa lag raha tha jaise usse kuch yaad aa jata tha aur woh sarr nod karne lag jaati jaise flashes aate hain waise ek dum. I asked her to eat something and sleep for sometime."Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2. His family members have organised a prayer and meditation service for the late actor on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, Sidharth's family released a statement wherein they expressed gratitude to those who have been a part of the actor's journey. They requested everyone to respect the family's privacy.