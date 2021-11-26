Does Bollywood Queen Katrina Kaif apply Mehendi on her hand's worth rupees 1lakh?

The much-awaited wedding of the season is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Khausahal's wedding. The rumors are doing rounds for the past few weeks that the couple is getting married in December but both are yet to confirm this news. It is reported that the wedding will take place in the luxurious Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

Now, according to the latest reports Katrina's Mehendi is going to be special, it is said that she will apply Mehendi of rupees 1lakh on her hand. The special Sojat Mehendi from the Pali district of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, will be sent to the bride-to-be Katrina Kaif. The Mehendi includes the artwork of Sojat and it is been preparing with the utmost care without using any chemicals in it. The preparation cost of the Mehendi would go around from Rs. 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

It is reported that the preparations of the wedding is been also been started wedding will be held from December 7-12. It is also said that before the wedding the duo will first get married in court.