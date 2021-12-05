"Don't belong to any party": Kangana Ranaut on supporting BJP for 2022 assembly elections

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday said that she does not belong to any party but will campaign for nationalists.She was speaking to reporters after visiting the Shri Krishna Janamsthan. he actress was asked about the possibility of her campaigning for BJP in 2022. The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are set to take place next year and Kangana was asked if she would campaign for the BJP. Reacting to this, she said, "I do not belong to any party. Those who are nationalists, I will campaign for them." The actress told the media that she hoped Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will make efforts for people to see the "actual janamsthan" of Lord Krishna.

According to a report published in PTI, Kangana claimed that there is an idgah on the place where Lord Krishna was born. On instances where people have claimed that her statements have hurt sentiments, Ranaut said that those who are honest, brave, nationalists and talk about the country, they will know what I am saying is correct. Responding to a question on reports that her car was stopped by farmers in Chandigarh, Ranaut said, "I never apologised. I protested it."On the work front, the actress was last seen in Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi. The star will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara. She also is producing a film Tiki Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead.



