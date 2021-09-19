"Don’t you have sense'': Samantha loses her cool on media for asking about her divorce rumours

Amid the soaring rumours of divorce, actress Samantha Akkineni snapped at a journalist who wanted a comment from her on the rumours of her separation from Naga Chaitanya. In a video which has gone viral, the actress lost her cool when she was asked about her alleged troubled marriage. “Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda (I have come to a temple, don’t you have any sense)?” she said, pointing to her head. Recent reports suggest that Samantha and Chaitanya have split up after nearly four years of marriage.

Sam really proud of you!! Some people don’t understand what to ask when .. Just loved that reply of yours !@Samanthaprabhu2

.#SamanthaAkkineni#SamanthaRuthPrabhu#Samanthapic.twitter.com/5RUO5bbhbz — Multi Fandom (@multifandom5928) September 18, 2021

However, neither of them has commented on the issue. The separation rumours gained momentum when Samantha dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts and changed her name to ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she refused to speak about it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well,” she said. Chaitanya and Samantha, who are lovingly called Chay-Sam by fans, reportedly fell in love while shooting for Autonagar Surya (2014). They got married in Goa in 2017. On the work front, Samantha has wrapped up shooting for Gunasekhar’s Shaakunthalam with Dev Mohan and Allu Arha has her co-stars.