Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg to perform at Super Bowl 2022 Halftime

The lineup of performers has been announced for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, with Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, and Eminem scheduled to take the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022, which will air on NBC.

According to Variety, the show marks the first time these five multi-award-winning artists will perform together on a stage, holding a special significance for the greater Los Angeles community.

Not only are Dre, Snoop and Lamar native Angelenos, but the city will also host the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, the artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and have 22 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 between them.

As part of the collaboration around the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi and the NFL have also come together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles that is set to open for students next fall as part of the LA Unified School District.

The high school is based on the USC Iovine and Young Academy, a program founded by Jimmy Iovine and Andre 'Dr Dre' Young, which will offer a unique educational model focused on the theme of Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship.

In addition to the philanthropic support of the project, Pepsi and the NFL will collaborate with the school, its partners and the local community to develop and deliver community-inspired applied learning experiences and industry internships.

"This effort will help develop and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring to our students," Los Angeles Unified Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said.

As per Variety, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

( With inputs from ANI )

