Dr. Shriram Nene shares Madhuri's unseen pic without makeup

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene is very active on social media. They are often seen sharing photos with their families on social media. Recently, Dr. Shriram Nene has shared a throwback photo with his wife Madhuri Dixit. Shriram Nene has also written in the caption that there is a photo of both of them trying to learn scuba diving. This photo shows Madhuri Dixit without makeup.

Sharing the photo he wrote in caption,"Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world."

Many people have also liked and commented on this photo of his. Many netizens were surprised to see this photo of her without makeup. Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene got married on October 17, 1999. They also have two children, Arin and Ryan. Both are very active on social media.

