Drew on using dating apps to find love: I dip in, out

Los Angeles, Nov 20 Hollywood star Drew Barrymore 'dips in and out' of using dating applications, but says she finds it "hard" to meet people online because she only seems to find people who are "too young".

Speaking to Gayle King and her 'CBS Mornings' co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson on her eponymously titled talk show, 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "(It's) so hard on dating apps. I feel like I am always swiping left because they are too young (or) I do not know who they are.

"I dip in and out (of using them). Every once in a while, and then I, like, freak out and jump off."

Elsewhere in their conversation, Gayle said she would only consider joining a dating app if she knew she could do so discreetly.

She said: "If I could do it and people would not know it was me, I would do it ... I wish I was brave enough to do it, I do. I prefer to meet somebody through a friend of a friend of friend or you meet somebody somewhere.

"But I believe that there is a lot of nice, single people out and we are like ... ships passing through the night, just going past each other."

Meanwhile, Barrymore opened up about her use of dating apps last year, when she said she got stood up after arranging to meet someone, femalefirst.co.uk.

She said at the time: "I did terribly. I got stood up and I did not match with anyone and my friends gave me this bloated sense of false confidence. They were like 'You should try it, you will do great.'

"I definitely had a lot of fun with it. I've always wanted to go on a blind date but my life got in the way of that so I thought online dating might fasciate that desire."

