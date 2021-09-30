Duke, Duchess of Cambridge hail 'special' Bond movie 'No Time To Die'

London, Sep 30 Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have hailed the "inspirational" efforts of the cast and crew.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall along with William and Kate attended the world premiere of the new Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

The Royal couple said in a post on their Twitter account @KensingtonRoyal: "Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig's last after 15 years in the role.

"It showcases the inspirational work of actors, music, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special."

Funds from the world premiere have been awarded to charities that support serving and former members of the UK's intelligence agencies, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The royals have welcomed the news in their Twitter post.

The tweet added: "Tonight's world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and @GCHQ."

The Duke and Duchess were joined at the premiere by Daniel Craig, who is making his last-ever appearance as James Bond in the movie.

The 53-year-old actor said to being "greatly relieved" that 'No Time To Die', which had previously seen its release delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, is now finally ready to be released in cinemas, after so many months of frustration.

Reflecting on the lengthy delay, Craig said: "We've had Covid so everything has to be put into perspective doesn't it?

"I am greatly relieved: we make Bond movies for the cinema and we're here and I couldn't be happier about that."

