Dulquer Salmaan receives UAE’s Golden Visa, actor shares excitement with fans

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Thursday receivied UAE’s Golden Visa. The Zoya Factor star expressed his excitement on the same. “Had the privilege and honour of receiving my golden visa from His Excellency Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear of all the future plans of the Abu Dhabi govt to promote film and production activities, and also to encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions, shoots and spending more time in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he wrote.

Dulquer is the latest member of the Malayalam film industry to receive the coveted Golden Visa.Earlier, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor and his family including his son Arjun, daughters Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi were also issued the visa. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had in November last year approved the issuance of a 10-year Golden Visa for professionals in a bid to keep the “talented people and great minds” in the Gulf country and help in nation-building. On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is waiting for the release of the much-awaited movie Kurup.