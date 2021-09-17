ED raids premises linked to acclaimed film producer Parag Sanghvi

The Directorate of Enforcement has conducted a raid at Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi’s Mumbai properties, including his office and club in a money laundering case. Currently, the search parties are present at both locations owned by the filmmaker. Confirming the news, ANI tweeted, "Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate raids are underway at the properties and offices of producer Parag Sanghavi in connection with a bank default case." Producing movies like ‘Sarkar’, ‘Partner’ and ‘Bhoot Returns’, Parag Sanghvi, ever since the start of his career, has managed to make a mark in the industry with his passion and excellence of productions.



Spending 15 years in the industry, he has not only excelled as a producer, but also as a promoter of a leading media house called K Sera Sera. Over the years, Parag Sanghvi has worked on more than 40 films, thereby giving us several blockbusters throughout his journey. Parag Sanghvi recently announced his plan for a host of new projects for the upcoming year with some of the greatest film makers like Ram Gopal Varma and Prakash Jha. Adding to his plans and displaying his business acumen, Parag Sanghvi has also joined hands with leading production company Eros International Group for two upcoming Bollywood movies. Apart from being a producer and a distributor, Parag Sanghvi is also known for bringing the famous Playboy Club to India in 2016 and he is also known for his business ventures in real estate and hospitality.