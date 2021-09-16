ED summons actress Jacqueline Fernandez for second time in Sukesh Chandrasekhar case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for the 2nd time in connection with the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. Earlier in August, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned as a witness in a case related to con man Sukesh Chandrasekar for 6 hours in New Delhi. Now, as per the latest update by CNN News 18, the actress has been asked to appear before the ED for another round of questioning in the matter. The first round of questioning with Jacqueline was conducted last month by the ED in New Delhi.

As per the report, ED is investigating details to know if the actress was a beneficiary of the laundered money. The report by the news channel also claimed that Nora Fatehi may also be called in for questioning in the matter. It was reported that Jacqueline's statement will be recorded under section 50 of the PMLA. As per Times Now, the actress has been called again as her questioning was not completed the first time. Jacqueline reportedly became a victim of the conman's racket. As per an Earlier report by India Today, conman Sukesh used to reportedly spoof call Jacqueline Fernandez from Tihar Jail. As per the India Today report, the conman used to pretend to be a big personality while spoof calling. The report had a source revealing that when Jacqueline believed the conman, he reportedly started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as gifts.