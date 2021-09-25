Eminem launches Mom's Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit inspired by song lyrics

New York, Sep 25 Eminem is ready to serve up his famous Mom's Spaghetti at a new restaurant he's launching in his hometown of Detroit, reports Billboard.com.

The Stans know all too well Mom's Spaghetti's usual spot (on Slim Shady's sweater) based on the lyric from Slim Shady's 2002 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit 'Lose Yourself' when he raps, "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."

Now, it's officially going to be located on 2131 Woodward Ave. in Detroit, where the grand opening will be held on September 29.

A 30-second television advertisement that aired on the local WXYZ channel Friday morning showed the rapper vomiting a Chinese takeout container of Mom's spaghetti in the Detroit river before revealing the spot's menu offerings of spaghetti, with and without meatballs, as well as s'ghetti sandwiches.

According to the The Detroit News, Mom's Spaghetti is part of a partnership with Union Joints restaurant group, which also worked with Eminem for his previous Mom's Spaghetti pop-ups. He held one in 2017 at The Shelter that was coordinated with the release of his Billboard 200-topping ninth album 'Revival'. The rapper also donated cups of his Mom's Spaghetti to Detroit hospital workers in April 2020, as the pandemic was tightening its grip on the United States.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III known professionally as 'Eminem' is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He is among the best-selling music artistes of all time, with estimated worldwide sales of over 220 million records.

He is credited with popularising hip hop in Middle America and is critically acclaimed as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor