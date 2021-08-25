Emma Stone opens up about her role in 'Cruella'

Actor Emma Stone feels amazing to be a part of Disney's film 'Cruella'.

In the film, she plays the role of villainess Cruella de Vil.

Talking about the challenges she faced while filming the shift of the psyche between that of Estella and Cruella, Emma said, "It's been fantastic. How much of Cruella is in Estella, and how much of Estella is in Cruella? I think it is interesting to think about whether Cruella is part of her, or the real her, or whether it's some of the tragic events that shape her life, and shape Cruella."

She added, "I think part of what the story is saying is, every human being has all of it within us, and we can access all these different parts, but different events do happen to us that can bring certain things out. I think It's a series of events that have happened to her, and some of it is just kind of deep in there, and she's accepting it rather than fighting it."

'Cruella' is scheduled to release in India on August 27 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Emma Thompson, Joel Fry and John McCrea are also a part of 'Cruella'.

Emma is the second actor to take on the role of Cruella for the big screen after Glenn Close played her in the 1996 '101 Dalmatians' adaptation and its 2000 sequel '102 Dalmatians'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor