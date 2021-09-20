Emmy Awards 2021: The complete list of winners

Celebrating the best of TV, the annual Emmy Awards ceremony was held on Sunday night at LA Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California, with 'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' and 'Mare of Easttown' taking home a whopping 10 of the 12 acting awards.

'Ted Lasso' from Apple TV Plus and HBO's 'Mare of Easttown' picked up the first awards at the 73rd Primetime Emmys. Each of them won supporting acting prizes for a comedy and limited series, respectively.

The outstanding lead actor in a comedy award was picked by Jason Sudeikis for his turn as the titular sensitive soccer coach in 'Ted Lasso', while Kate Winslet won lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role as a detective sergeant in 'Mare of Easttown'.

Netflix's 'The Crown' reigned over the night with seven honours, picking up the drama series trophy, as well as prizes for lead actress (Olivia Colman), lead actor (Josh O'Connor), supporting actress (Gillian Anderson), supporting actor (Tobias Menzies), outstanding writing (Peter Morgan) and directing (Jessica Hobbs).

'Ted Lasso' and 'The Queen's Gambit' nabbed outstanding comedy and limited series awards respectively. Netflix won more Emmys than any other network or platform for the first time ever, with 44 total awards, courtesy of 'The Crown' and 'Gambit'.

Meanwhile, several major comedy prizes were won by 'Hacks'. The HBO Max show nabbed the writing and directing for comedy trophies along with Jean Smart winning the fourth Emmy of her career for her role as stand-up comic Deborah Vance in the show. In total, HBO and HBO Max won 19 prizes. Check out the complete list of winners below:

Limited Series

'I May Destroy You' (HBO)

'Mare of Easttown' (HBO)

'The Queen's Gambit' (Netflix) (WINNER)

'The Underground Railroad' (Amazon Prime Video)

'WandaVision' (Disney Plus)

Drama Series

'The Boys' (Amazon Prime Video)

'Bridgerton' (Netflix)

'The Crown' (Netflix) (WINNER)

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'Lovecraft Country' (HBO)

'The Mandalorian' (Disney Plus)

'Pose' (FX)

'This Is Us' (NBC)

Comedy Series

'Black-ish' (ABC)

'Cobra Kai' (Netflix)

'Emily in Paris' (Netflix)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Flight Attendant' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Pen15' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) (WINNER)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

'Bo Burnham: Inside' (Netflix)

'David Byrne's American Utopia' (HBO)

'8:46 - Dave Chappelle' (Netflix)

'Friends: The Reunion' (HBO Max)

'Hamilton' (Disney Plus) (WINNER)

'A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote' (HBO Max)

Variety Special (Live)

'Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special' (Multiple Platforms)

'The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards' (CBS)

'The Oscars' (ABC)

'The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd' (CBS)

'Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020' (Showtime) (WINNER)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown ('This Is Us')

Jonathan Majors ('Lovecraft Country')

Josh O'Connor ('The Crown') (WINNER)

Rege-Jean Page ('Bridgerton')

Billy Porter ('Pose')

Matthew Rhys ('Perry Mason')

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba ('In Treatment')

Olivia Colman ('The Crown') (WINNER)

Emma Corrin ('The Crown')

Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Mj Rodriguez ('Pose')

Jurnee Smollett ('Lovecraft Country')

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany ('WandaVision')

Hugh Grant ('The Undoing')

Ewan McGregor ('Halston') (WINNER)

Lin-Manuel Miranda ('Hamilton')

Leslie Odom Jr. ('Hamilton')

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel ('I May Destroy You')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Elizabeth Olsen ('WandaVision')

Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Queen's Gambit')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'I May Destroy You' - HBO, HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA (WINNER)Michaela Coel, Written by

'Mare Of Easttown' * HBO * HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot ProjectsBrad Ingelsby, Written by

'The Queen's Gambit' * Netflix * NetflixScott Frank, Teleplay by

'WandaVision' * All-New Halloween Spooktacular! * Disney+ * Marvel StudiosChuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron, Written by

'WandaVision' * Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience * Disney+ * Marvel StudiosJac Schaeffer, Written by

'WandaVision' * Previously On * Disney+ * Marvel StudiosLaura Donney, Written by

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'Hamilton' * Disney Plus * Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia, Thomas Kail, Directed by

'I May Destroy You' * Ego Death * HBO * HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNASam Miller, Directed by Michaela Coel, Directed by

'I May Destroy You' * Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes * HBO * HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNASam Miller, Directed by

'Mare Of Easttown' * HBO * HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot ProjectsCraig Zobel, Directed by

'The Queen's Gambit' * Netflix * Netflix (WINNER)Scott Frank, Directed by

'The Underground Railroad' * Prime Video * Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon StudiosBarry Jenkins, Directed by

'WandaVision' * Disney+ * Marvel StudiosMatt Shakman, Directed by

Competition Program

'The Amazing Race'

'Nailed It!'

'RuPaul's Drag Race' (WINNER)

'Top Chef'

'The Voice'

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

William H. Macy ('Shameless')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') (WINNER)

Kenan Thompson ('Kenan')

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant ('Shrill')

Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')

Allison Janney ('Mom')

Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') (WINNER)

Directing for a Comedy Series

'B Positive' * Pilot * CBS * Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. TelevisionJames Burrows, Directed by

'The Flight Attendant' * In Case Of Emergency * HBO Max * HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. TelevisionSusanna Fogel, Directed by

'Hacks' * There Is No Line (Pilot) * HBO Max * Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment (WINNER)Lucia Aniello, Directed by

'Mom' * Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak * CBS * Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. TelevisionJames Widdoes, Directed by

'Ted Lasso' * Biscuits * Apple TV+ * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal TelevisionZach Braff, Directed by

'Ted Lasso' * The Hope That Kills You * Apple TV+ * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal TelevisionMJ Delaney, Directed by

'Ted Lasso' * Make Rebecca Great Again * Apple TV+ * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal TelevisionDeclan Lowney, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

'The Flight Attendant' * In Case Of Emergency * HBO Max * HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. TelevisionSteve Yockey, Written by

'Girls5eva' * Pilot * Peacock * Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts EntertainmentMeredith Scardino, Written by

'Hacks' * There Is No Line (Pilot) * HBO Max * Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment (WINNER)Lucia Aniello, Written byPaul W. Downs, Written byJen Statsky, Written by

'Pen15' * Play * Hulu * Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island ClassicsMaya Erskine, Written by

'Ted Lasso' * Make Rebecca Great Again * Apple TV+ * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal TelevisionJason Sudeikis, Teleplay byBrendan Hunt, Story byJoe Kelly, Story by

'Ted Lasso' * Pilot * Apple TV+ * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal TelevisionJason Sudeikis, Teleplay by and Story byBill Lawrence, Teleplay by and Story byBrendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by

Variety Sketch Series

'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

'Saturday Night Live' (WINNER)

Variety Talk Series

'Conan'

'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah'

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' (WINNER)

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

'The Amber Ruffin Show' * Peacock * Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers ProductionsJenny Hagel, Head WriterDemi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by Ashley Nicole Black, Written byMichael Harriot, Written byShantira Jackson, Written byIan Morgan, Written byDewayne Perkins, Written byAmber Ruffin, Written by

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' * HBO * HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.Lauren Ashley Smith, Head WriterRobin Thede, Written byAshley Nicole Black, Written by Akilah Green, Written by Shenovia Large, Written by Rae Sanni, Written byKristin Layne Tucker, Written by Holly Walker, Written by Kindsey Young, Written by

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver' * HBO * HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television (WINNER)Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, WriterLiz Hynes, WriterGreg Iwinski, WriterMark Kramer, Writer Daniel O'Brien, WriterJohn Oliver, WriterOwen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, WriterSeena Vali, Writer

'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' * CBS * CBS StudiosAriel Dumas, Head WriterJay Katsir, Head Writer Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written byAaron Cohen, Written byNicole Conlan, Written byPaul Dinello, Written byGlenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written byGabe Gronli, Written byBarry Julien, Written byMichael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written byMatt Lappin, Written byPratima Mani, Written byFelipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written byTom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written byJohn Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by

'Saturday Night Live' * NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway VideoDan Bulla, Written bySteven Castillo, Written byMegan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Michael Che, Head WriterAnna Drezen, Head WriterAlison Gates, Written byFran Gillespie, Writing Supervised BySudi Green, Writing Supervised BySteve Higgins, Written byColin Jost, Head WriterErik Kenward, Written byDan Licata, Written byJasmine Pierce, Written byDennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By Lorne Michaels, Written byJosh Patten, Weekend Update Written ByGary Richardson, Written byPete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised ByMark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written ByWill Stephen, Written byKent Sublette, Head WriterBryan Tucker, Senior WriterCeleste Yim, Written byDave Sirus, Weekend Update Written byMike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written byEmma Clark, Written bySam Jay, Written by

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito ('The Mandalorian')

O-T Fagbenle ('The Handmaid's Tale')

John Lithgow ('Perry Mason')

Tobias Menzies ('The Crown') (WINNER)

Max Minghella ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Chris Sullivan ('This Is Us')

Bradley Whitford ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Michael K. Williams ('Lovecraft Country')

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson ('The Crown') (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter ('The Crown')

Madeline Brewer ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Ann Dowd ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Aunjanue Ellis ('Lovecraft Country')

Emerald Fennell ('The Crown')

Yvonne Strahovski ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Samira Wiley ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

'Bridgerton' * Diamond Of The First Water * Netflix * A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmediaJulie Anne Robinson, Directed by

'The Crown' * Fairytale * Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for NetflixBenjamin Caron, Directed by

'The Crown' * War * Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

'The Handmaid's Tale' * The Wilderness * Hulu * Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak PicturesLiz Garbus, Directed by

'The Mandalorian' * Chapter 9: The Marshal * Disney+ * Lucasfilm Ltd.Jon Favreau, Directed by

'Pose' * Series Finale * FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century TelevisionSteven Canals, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

'The Boys' * What I Know * Prime Video * Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon StudiosRebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

'The Crown' * War * Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)Peter Morgan, Written by

'The Handmaid's Tale' * Home * Hulu * Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak PicturesYahlin Chang, Written by

'Lovecraft Country' * Sundown * HBO * HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. TelevisionMisha Green, Teleplay by

'The Mandalorian' * Chapter 13: The Jedi * Disney+ * Lucasfilm Ltd.Dave Filoni, Written by

'The Mandalorian' * Chapter 16: The Rescue * Disney+ * Lucasfilm Ltd.Jon Favreau, Written by

'Pose' * Series Finale * FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century TelevisionRyan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J, Written by

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster ('The Queen's Gambit')

Daveed Diggs ('Hamilton')

Paapa Essiedu ('I May Destroy You')

Jonathan Groff ('Hamilton')

Evan Peters ('Mare Of Easttown') (WINNER)

Anthony Ramos ('Hamilton')

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry ('Hamilton')

Kathryn Hahn ('WandaVision')

Moses Ingram ('The Queen's Gambit')

Julianne Nicholson ('Mare Of Easttown') (WINNER)

Jean Smart ('Mare Of Easttown')

Phillipa Soo ('Hamilton')

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins ('Hacks')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso') (WINNER)

Brendan Hunt ('Ted Lasso')

Nick Mohammed ('Ted Lasso')

Paul Reiser ('The Kominsky Method')

Jeremy Swift ('Ted Lasso')

Kenan Thompson ('Saturday Night Live')

Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant ('Saturday Night Live')

Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')

Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')

Rosie Perez ('The Flight Attendant')

Cecily Strong ('Saturday Night Live')

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso') (WINNER)

After going virtual in 2020, the Emmys were held in-person this year. The TV Academy limited the ceremony to about 600 attendees, due to health and safety guidelines as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rage across the US.

All attendees were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test, taken 48 hours before the ceremony. The event was also moved outdoors to L.A. Live's Event Deck at the Microsoft Theater and the media centre was replaced by a virtual counterpart, as per Variety.

