Emmys 2021: Hannah Waddingham wins 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series'

English actor Hannah Waddingham won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Comedy Series' for her role on Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'.

Waddingham portrayed the role of Rebecca Welton in the show, who is the new owner of AFC Richmond following her divorce settlement.

For this performance, she had earlier also won the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021.

'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Apple TV+ sports drama 'Ted Lasso' had established a new record by becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in the awards' history with 20 nominations.

( With inputs from ANI )

