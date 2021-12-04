'Emotional' Hugh Jackman remembers late father as he rehearses for new Broadway production

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman recently remembered his late father as he rehearsed for 'The Music Man' musical on Broadway.

According to People magazine, Jackman shared a video of himself standing opposite the theater where rehearsals for the musical were taking place, telling fans, "This is quite an emotional day for me."

"It is such a thrill and honor and today is our first day in the theater. I haven't been in there, I'm about to walk in there now. I'm thinking of my dad because of everything I've done in my career, I'm sure this would have been his favorite," Jackman said, adding, "He saw me do it in high school in 1984. Dad, I promise you this one's going to be better."

Jackman also said he was honored to be working with top talent for the musical.

"I just feel so honored and humbled to be here on Broadway for 'The Music Man' with this incredible, incredible company. I walk into rehearsals every day and I'm so blown away that I'm surrounded by the creme de la creme," he said.

In the caption of the video, the Logan star wrote, "Dad .... I promise, this one's going to be so much better!"

Jackman's father, Christopher had died on September 5 on the day on which Australians celebrate Father's Day. The actor revealed the news a day later on Instagram by sharing a photo of his father.

Jackman, who was raised by his dad in Australia after his mother left, has long been open about his complicated childhood.

In 1967, Jackman's dad and mom Grace McNeil had moved from England to Australia with his sisters Zoe and Sonya and brothers, Ian and Ralph. A year later, the Tony Award winner was born. When Jackman was 8 years old, his mother left and moved back to England, later taking his sisters with her.

In a 2011 interview with a news outlet, Jackman shared that his mom was battling what he later realized was "undiagnosed postnatal depression," but noted that the pair now have a "good relationship."

A year later, he recalled what it was like when his mother left during an emotional interview, "I can remember the morning she left, it's weird the things you pick up. I remember her being in a towel around her head and saying goodbye, must have been the way she said goodbye."

In an Instagram post in honor of American Father's Day in 2020, Jackman reflected on the lessons he learned from his father.

"My Father taught me to always keep my promises. Even if it turns out that there's a better option or something that will benefit me more. Be true to your word. #happyfathersday," he wrote at the time, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

