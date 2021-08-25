Emraan Hashmi refutes reports of being part of Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi has revealed that he is not part of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, and has never even said anything on the matter. He says that his new fitness regime was for himself. The rumours of him being in the film gained momentum, after photos of him working out at the gym went viral. There was much speculation that he has even shot for the film. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan, who is gearing for his next release Chehre, said, “Who told you what I have already shot for it? People are saying this, but I have not shot for the film. In-fact, I am not a part of the film. I don’t know why people are saying this. I have never given a quote or never said that I am doing the film.”

Commenting on his bulked-up body which many took as a part of his character prep for his role in Salman’s film Tiger 3, Emraan added, “But that’s me working out in the gym. I am not making the body for any specific world. I just want to be fit.” On the work front, Emraan, will be seen along with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the Rumy Jafry directorial, Chehre. The mystery thriller was earlier scheduled for July 2020 but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film is finally set to hit the big screens on August 27. The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, and Raghubir Yadav. Emraan was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga which received positive reviews upon its release.

