Esha Deol pens special note for her mom and guru Hema Malini on Teacher's Day

September 5 is celebrated as Teacher's day across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan. On the special day, Dhoom actress Esha Deol penned a special note for her mother and veteran star Hema Malini. Esha Deol took to her photo-sharing app and shared a throwback picture with her mom and guru Hema Malini. Esha wrote, "From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it's all because of you.

The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher." Alongside the message, Esha posted two pictures. The first image is from Esha's childhood. In that particular image, we can see Esha sitting on Hema's lap. The second photograph features the mother-daughter duo sharing smiles with each other. Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha, recently starred in 'Ek Duaa' film. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in 'Rudra'.