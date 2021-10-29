'Eternals' actor Harish Patel decrypts star culture in Hollywood, Bollywood

New Delhi, Oct 29 Veteran Indian actor Harish Patel got a chance to work with some of the finest names in Hollywood such as Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan among many others in the upcoming superhero film 'Eternals' and he cannot believe his stars!

The 68-year-old, who has worked in Bollywood films such as 'Mohra', 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha', Kanti Shah's cult film 'Gunda' and 'Zubeidaa', has talked about the difference he has seen in the star culture on international sets as compared to Bollywood.

Harish, in a conversation with , said: "There is no star here

