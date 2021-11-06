'Eternals' director Chloe Zhao says she kept tabs on Harry Styles since 'Dunkirk'

Spoiler alert for those who are yet to watch 'Eternals'. The film's director Chloe Zhao revealed that she never considered casting anyone other than Harry Styles to portray Thanos' brother Eros in a bonus scene from the Disney/Marvel film, which hit US theatres on Thursday.

As reported by Deadline, Styles steps into the MCU as the superhero Starfox in the first of two bonus scenes that air after the credits.

The bonus post-credit scene shows Eros and Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt) appearing before Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), who are left confused and need assistance after Arishem the Judge (David Kaye) takes Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) to reckon for their actions.

"Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me. I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswald in Eternals) and Eros to Kevin a while back, and I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings," the Oscar-winning director told Deadline.

"And then, it wasn't like I suggested Eros, and let's go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since 'Dunkirk', I thought he was very interesting. After meeting him I realized he is that character--the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did," she continued.

Eternals tells the story of an immortal alien race that, after thousands of years, comes out of hiding to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. The cast also includes Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

Madden, who portrays Ikaris in the film, is interested in learning more about Eros and Pip and their role in this universe moving forward.

He said, "It's all still a mystery. I want to know more about that little goblin that popped up. Who is that guy?"

Plans for the new characters in future Eternals instalments are as yet unknown.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor