Fans gather outside residence and hospital after Sidharth Shukla dies of heart attack

A sea of fans have gathered outside his residence and at Cooper Hospital to pay their last respects. Sidharth's fans were his strength and they always rooted for him on social media. The actor often interacted with them and asked them to maintain peace on social media and respect everyone. The fans were seen crying and mourning the loss of their idol. One of the most popular and loved contestants, Sidharth Shukla won many hearts and entertained his fans with his charm and romance with co-contestant Shehnaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13.

Shukla’s sudden demise has left the Indian entertainment industry shocked. The actor passed away at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother and two elder sisters. The late actor was closest to his mother and described her as his ‘best friend’ from whom he kept no secrets. sim Riaz mourned the death of fellow Bigg Boss contestant, Sidharth Shukla, on social media. Heartbroken with the news, he shared a video clip with the song “Tera Yaar Hoon” playing in the background. Along with the video, he wrote, “I had a dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me… I stil can’t believe this, see you on the other side Sid."

