Fans link Sidharth's death with Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens question why he was taken to Cooper hospital

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 12:42 PM2021-09-02T12:42:40+5:302021-09-02T12:43:13+5:30

In a shocking incident, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at Cooper Hospital. He was 40. As per ...

Fans link Sidharth's death with Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens question why he was taken to Cooper hospital | Fans link Sidharth's death with Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens question why he was taken to Cooper hospital

Fans link Sidharth's death with Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens question why he was taken to Cooper hospital

Next

In a shocking incident, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at Cooper Hospital. He was 40. As per news reports, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The news has come as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. 

Fans of Sidharth Shukla are now linking his death with Sushant Singh Rajput. Shocked netizens say this has been the biggest loss after Sushant Singh Rajput. Many fans have also questioned why Shukla was taken to Cooper hospital. Sushant after his death was also taken to the same hospital.

One of the fan wrote,"Yet another murder!! If not murder why was he taken to Cooper hospital!! Rip"



Open in app
Tags :Sidharth ShuklaSushant Singh RajputCooper hospital