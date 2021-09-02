Fans link Sidharth's death with Sushant Singh Rajput, netizens question why he was taken to Cooper hospital
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2021 12:42 PM2021-09-02T12:42:40+5:302021-09-02T12:43:13+5:30
In a shocking incident, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday at Cooper Hospital. He was 40. As per news reports, Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. The news has come as a shock for his fans as the actor recently appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.
Fans of Sidharth Shukla are now linking his death with Sushant Singh Rajput. Shocked netizens say this has been the biggest loss after Sushant Singh Rajput. Many fans have also questioned why Shukla was taken to Cooper hospital. Sushant after his death was also taken to the same hospital.
One of the fan wrote,"Yet another murder!! If not murder why was he taken to Cooper hospital!! Rip"
Why only cooper?? #SiddharthShukla#SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/79CuGeaK3u— Hashi Tammy ❀༻🇱🇰 (@HashiTammy) September 2, 2021
His body taken to Cooper hospital why?— Koyel (@koyelsushi) September 2, 2021
Even #SushantSinghRajput body was to Cooper hospital. It's so shocking that how come the mysterious deaths are only taken to Cooper? Guys open the mystery of Cooper.aise nhi chal skta,acche actors ko murder kia ja rha hai.#SiddharthShuklapic.twitter.com/hQzQJPLH0D
Two tv actors— Arnab Goswami (@ArnabUnofficial) September 2, 2021
Two upcoming stars
Both went silently,#SiddharthShuklapic.twitter.com/d6bomQq966
Some Similarities like Sushant— Aaditya🪐🇮🇳☮️ (@Botwithhumour) September 2, 2021
Singh Rajput
From TELEVISION to BOLLYWOOD
Balika Vadhu - Pavitra Rishta
Good Fan Following FANDOM
Outsider !
Fitness Freak 4 hrs a Day !
PEAK OF CAREER
Same COOPER HOSPITAL...#SiddharthShukla#SushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/WSpSkSkAs2
#SiddharthShukla had a massive fan following, on par with biggest of stars in the country.. My heart goes out for his family and Sidhearts.. Last year Sushant & this year Siddhart, life is so unpredictable and cruel sometimes.. Wish your soul RIP dear @sidharth_shukla— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 2, 2021