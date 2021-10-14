Fans pelt stones at theatre as south star Kichcha Sudeep-starrer 'Kotigobba 3' release gets delayed

After the release of the upcoming Kannada-language action thriller 'Kotigobba 3' got delayed today, fans of the movie's star Kichcha Sudeep got upset and created a ruckus by pelting stones at the Dreamland Theatre, Vijayapura.

This incident happened near Tipu Sultan Chowk in Vijaypura where fans of Sudeep didn't get the chance to watch the movie of their favourite actor after purchasing tickets ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 500. Some fans even broke the front gate of the Dreamland Theatre.

The actor apologised to fans, who had started gathering in huge numbers in theatres across Karnataka, and appealed to them to maintain calm and not cause any damage to the cinemas. Taking to his Twitter handle, Sudeep shared a note and along with it wrote, "A note to all my friends at the theatres."

In the note, he appealed, "It is my duty to inform all those at the theatres already that there is a delay in shows due to certain issues. I personally apologise for this negligence from the concerned."

"I request all not to react badly at the theatres as they have nothing to do with this. This is a rare situation and I am sure that patience from all will be my greatest strength. I too was equally excited to bring forth a film on screen after such a long gap," continued the actor.

Saying that he will soon tweet "on the show timings" once he has better clarity, Sudeep added, "Until then I request (you) not to any cause any harm to yourself and damage to any property (theatres). Since I feel it's my personal duty towards all my friends who have loved and believed in me, I shall promise you all that I will ensure my films will not see such a chaotic release in the future."

The release of 'Kotigobba 3' has been previously postponed multiple times due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Apart from Sudeep, the movie also features Madonna Sebastian, Ashika Ranganath, Shraddha Das and Aftab Shivdasani.

Shiva Karthik is the director and Arjun Janya has scored the film's music.

( With inputs from ANI )

